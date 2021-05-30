Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,852,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

