Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.