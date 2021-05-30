Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $42,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

LOGI stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.42. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $123.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.