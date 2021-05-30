Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,728 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of ABB by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.