Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.96. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.09 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

