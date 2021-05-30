Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,524 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $100.55.

