Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

