Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0029

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $404,800.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

