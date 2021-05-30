Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the April 29th total of 723,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.6 days.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. 56,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $226.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOGEF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.