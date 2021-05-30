Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNGTF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNGTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 5,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

