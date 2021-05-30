Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $48.27 million and approximately $160,357.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,395,855 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

