Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,132 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

