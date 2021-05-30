Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Parachute has a market cap of $5.79 million and $159,755.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00068469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,040,428 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

