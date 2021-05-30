PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 10.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

