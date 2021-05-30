PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.56% of PCSB Financial worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $293.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.