Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report sales of $49.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.64 million and the lowest is $48.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $198.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.40 million to $200.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $207.70 million, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several research firms have commented on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.