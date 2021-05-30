Peercoin Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003882 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $37.55 million and approximately $52,910.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,961,125 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.