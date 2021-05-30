Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.