Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Increased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,160,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,273. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

