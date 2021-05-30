Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.73. 16,160,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,194,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

