Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,416.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $15,416.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

