Pillar Price Tops $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $16,548.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

