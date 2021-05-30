Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 43.5% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $29,449.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,140,066 coins and its circulating supply is 427,879,630 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

