Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Up 52.5% in May

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the April 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.58. 755,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,518. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

