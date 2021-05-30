Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

NYSE MHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 38,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,352. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

