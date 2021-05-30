Pirate Chain Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $670.84 million and $2.22 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00307394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00162771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,046,479 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

