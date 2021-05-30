PlutusDeFi (PLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

