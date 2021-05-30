Poseidon Network Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $59.36 million and $85,445.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002948 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00101018 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

