PowerPool Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,740,985 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

