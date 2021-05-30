Precium (PCM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Precium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Precium has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Precium has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00489095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Precium

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Precium is precium.io . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

