Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0493 on Major Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $939,087.63 and $136,510.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00308366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00188425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00846056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00032612 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.