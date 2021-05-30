Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 373.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

