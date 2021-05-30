Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 373.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

