pulltherug.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $56,476.88 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $56,476.88 and $539.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for $5.98 or 0.00016681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.