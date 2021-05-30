Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $19,082.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $13.71 or 0.00038208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.