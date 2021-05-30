Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $842.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $833.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.