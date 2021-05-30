Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 27,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,989 shares of company stock worth $17,941,290 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

