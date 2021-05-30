Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average is $212.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

