Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $135.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

