Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,361.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,366.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,225.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.