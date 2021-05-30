Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 23,082 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

