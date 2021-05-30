Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Up 96.8% This Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $191,092.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 96.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.