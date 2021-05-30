Rational Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Target by 142.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Target by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Target by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 48,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $226.92 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

