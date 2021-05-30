Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.42 and a 200-day moving average of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

