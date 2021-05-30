Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 368.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

