Rational Advisors LLC Has $23.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $421.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.26 and a 200-day moving average of $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

