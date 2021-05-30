Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 164 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in BlackRock by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Capital Solutions grew its stake in BlackRock by 157.1% in the first quarter. Q Capital Solutions now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $877.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $746.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $888.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

