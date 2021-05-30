Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

