Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,176.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $9,176.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00112671 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00694430 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

