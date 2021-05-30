Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 345.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

